3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is encouraging voters in the Kumawu constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate in the by-election on Tuesday.

The two main political parties, NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are on a drive to annex the seat.

With the highly anticipated by-election in Kumawu set to take place in about 24 hours, top political party bigwigs in the NPP and NDC have intensified efforts in their bid to ensure their candidate wins the seat.

While a former President, John Dramani Mahama is making a strong case for the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are convincing delegates to vote for their party’s candidate.

The two independent candidates in the race have also vowed to cause an upset.

The atmosphere at Kumawu on Sunday, 21st May 2023 was a politically charged one as the NPP embarked on a massive rally.

Speaking during the NPP’s final rally in the constituency held on Sunday, May 21, the President who endorsed Ernest Yaw Anim urged the constituents to vote for him.

“The replacement for Philip Basoah is handsome, humble, and kind-hearted and is ready to serve you. He has united all members of the party in this constituency. Ernest Yaw Anim deserves to do the job. He’s number one on the ballot paper, place your thumb on where you see him, we don’t want any deceptive candidate“.

On his part, the Vice President touted the achievements of the NPP and reminded the constituents of the projects they will miss if they vote for the NDC’s candidate.

“Vote for the NPP’s candidate to go to parliament to bring development to the constituency. The NDC should know that we haven’t forgotten the dumsor era. Do you want us to experience dumsor again?” he asked.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim also urged the constituents to avoid complacency and go out in their numbers to vote massively for him in order to ensure a resounding victory.

“Let’s all go out in our numbers to vote massively for me to win,” he urged.

The NPP’s rally was led by President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other NPP stalwarts including a former Trade Minister and a flagbearer hopeful of NPP, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister and a flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, NPP’s National Chairman, Stephen Ntim amongst others.

There is a heavy security presence in Kumawu as dozens of security personnel have been deployed to the area ahead of the by-election.

The four contestants include Ernest Yaw Anim of NPP, NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa and two independent candidates.

Source: citifmonline.com