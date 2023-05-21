2 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has admonished New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to turn out in their numbers on Tuesday, May 23, to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim.

Interacting with NPP supporters in Kumawu ahead of the by-election, the Vice President noted that they want to show Ghana that Kumawu is NPP’s territory and that they are poised to retain the seat.

“In this by-election, we want the whole of Ghana to know that Kumawu is NPP’s territory. With love, come out in your numbers to vote for our parliamentary candidate Ernest Yaw Anim to win this by-election. He’s humble, hard-working and intelligent. He will ensure Kumawu is developed. I like him a lot, let’s all come together to vote for him boom boom,” Dr. Bawumia urged.

Dr. Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia and other executives of the NPP have been campaigning vigorously in Kumawu and its environs seeking votes for the party’s parliamentary candidate.

They later introduced the parliamentary candidate to the chiefs and people of the area.

The by-election follows the demise of the late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah who was buried on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama, has also called on NDC members in Kumawu to vote massively for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa popularly called ‘Tom Cee’.

Background

Born in 1969, the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 27, 2023.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.

Source: citifmonline