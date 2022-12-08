4 hours ago

The fate of the embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to be decided today as Parliament votes on his censure motion.

Ahead of that vote, the Minority is confident that the embattled Minister will be voted out of office by the close of day today, Thursday, December 8, 20222.

Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak says a three-line whip has been issued for Mr Ofori-Atta’s dismissal.

A three-line whip is an instruction given to Members of Parliament by their leader telling them they must vote in a particular way.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, the Asawase MP said there will be dire consequences for NDC MPs who defy the three-line whip issued by the Party’s leadership in Parliament.

“I can assure you some people [Members of Parliament] are on their way back; others are in the US. They are on their way back; others are in their constituencies. Everybody is on his way back. I can assure you that we are keeping our cards close to our chest and we believe that by the Grace of God, by the time we are done with the secret balloting, Finance Minister will be out,” he said.

The NDC MPs filed the vote of censure motion against the Minister on the grounds of his despicable conflict of interest, incompetence and gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.