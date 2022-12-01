4 hours ago

Members of the majority caucus of Parliament have staged a walkout as Parliament votes to decide the fate of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta after the debate on the report of the censure motion.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Mensah, who led the walkout said they cannot be part of a process that was baseless and politically motivated.

Mr. Mensah-Bonsu addressing the Speaker said the censure motion by the Minority caucus was out of bad faith and only seeks to embarrass the Finance Minister.

“Just like Pontius Pilate, we are washing our hands off the motion”, he said.

The Minority caucus filed a motion of censure against the Finance Minister, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy, financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy.

In his defence, the Finance Minister rejected allegations of conflict of interest and gross mismanagement of the economy levelled against him by the Minority caucus in Parliament.

He said he had done nothing wrong and described the allegations against him as witch-hunting.

“If I say I am innocent they [the minority] won’t believe me and if I ask for the truth and proof, they won’t be able to provide it. I have committed no crime,” Mr Ofori-Atta insisted on Thursday.

Source: citifmonline