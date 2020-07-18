39 minutes ago

Greater Accra has topped the regional registration of voters the Electoral Commission compiles a new voters’ register across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The Electoral Commission (EC), in a press statement on Friday, announced the provisional figures of registered voters, saying the Greater Accra region leads with a total of 1,524,600.

The Ashanti Region came in second with 1,319,498 which translates into 18.1 percent of voters registered so far.

“As of Day 16, the Commission has registered a total of 7,279,237. Four of the regions constitute almost 60%”, the EC said.

The EC said that they find it strange that despite their increased transparency some people still accused them of bloating the number of registered voters in certain regions.

According to the Commission, they detected the anomalies in the Offinso North and Afigya-Sekyere districts and corrected them before the NDC started highlighting them.

“What occurred in the Offinso North and Afigya-Sekyere districts in the Ashanti region are not unique because we have been auditing our figures when they come in, and indeed we have made corrections to the figures in several places as a way of ensuring accurate figures are reported to the general public”, the Commission’s statement read.

It further expressed dissatisfaction that despite their explanation to the Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC about developments within the two districts, it keeps hearing in the news that some figures have been added.

We are presently registering in almost 7,000 centers with the newly procured kits, they stated.

In a bid to have a credible and clean register, the EC therefore expressed its readiness to accept constructive criticisms that will enhance its ability to serve the good people of this country.

Below are the total numbers registered per each region:

AHAFO – 144,961

ASHANTI – 1,319,498

BONO – 293,284

BONO EAST – 261,503

CENTRAL – 676,484

EASTERN – 694,541

GREATER ACCRA -1,524,600

NORTHERN – 434,601

NORTH EAST – 123,715

OTI – 148,111

SAVANNAH – 126,980

UPPER EAST – 251,134

UPPER WEST – 194,894

VOLTA – 447,254

WESTERN – 440,858

WESTERN NORTH – 196,819

TOTAL REGISTERED – 7,279,237

Angelfmonlinegh