42 minutes ago

The National Organiser for the National Democratic Congress is expected to tour the Upper East region to partake in the voter registration exercise, ghanaguardian has gathered.

According to a statement from the party's regional secretariat, the National Organiser is embarking on a three day visit, which will see him perform a multipurpose functions amid the voter registration exercise.

"The regional chairman has directed that all regional executives be informed that the National Organizer, Comrade Joshua Hamidu Akamba will be in the region from 17th- 19th July 2020," said a statement signed by Regional Secretary Akamugri Donatus.

He will first take his turn to register as a voter at his branch in Builsa South constituency.

He will later Visit some reģistration centres to observe the processes and also meet some individuals and opinion lesders to resolve party related issues.

"He may be calling on any executive who he will need assistance in this direction, the statement added.