1 hour ago

Twenty-year-old student Edmund Sarfo has been arrested in Asawasi Constituency in the Ashanti Region after being bused, allegedly, with his mates to the constituency to partake in the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.

There have been counteraccusations between the NDC and NPP executives in Asawasi concerning the busing of non-residents to the constituency to register.

Edmund Sarfo, a student of Asanteman Senior High School in Kumasi after his arrest revealed that he stays at Pankrono and vote in Tafo-Pankrono constituency.

He claimed a Visual Arts teacher in Asanteman SHS whose nickname he gave as ‘Anodwo’ brought them from Pakrono to partake in the registration exercise in the Asawasi Constituency.

“I never knew the teacher action was illegal. He told us to come and register in Asawasi Constituency if we want to get our voter ID card early. We never knew he was having different agenda,” he explained.

Deputy NDC Asawasi Constituency Secretary Marwan Abdul Wahab told Pure FM that Edmund Sarfo was arrested after interrogation by polling station agents exposed him.

According to Marwan Abdul Wahab, they were 25 but the remaining 24 were able to escape after their colleague was arrested.

“We are sending strong warning to non-residents of Asawasi not to come to Asawasi Constituency to register because we are very vigilante. We will resist attempts by any group to bus people to the constituency to register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise,” Marwan cautioned.

He said Edmund Sarfo would be handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Angel FM