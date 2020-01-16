2 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said though it is confident of winning the 2020 general elections even if the current register is used, it fully supports the move by the Electoral Commission to compile a new one because the party has always complained that the 2012 register is bloated and has credibility issues.

“We won the election [2016] based on this register, so, why would we lose another when we have overperformed?” the party’s Director of Communication, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa told Class91.3FM’s 505 news programme on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 in an interview when asked directly if the NPP was scared of losing the upcoming polls should the current register be used instead of a new one.

Mr Asamoa, nonetheless said the NPP is “strongly behind the intent to create a new register, we have no doubt it’s useful and we have made it very very clear that we support that process”.

“Since the biometric register process in 2012, we’ve said time and again that it’s been bloated and now we are being told that its management systems are also too far gone to be useful”, the Adentan MP stressed.

He also denied claims by the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is supporting the compilation of a new register because the government wants to rig the December polls.

“Do you believe that anybody can rig an election at this time? I thought John Mahama said we couldn’t rig elections as far back as 2016.

“We have no intention of rigging an election, we don’t need to rig an election. Our policies speak for us. When we thought an election had been tampered with, we went to the Supreme Court to argue our case. There’ll always be law in this land; the law of the land is what we follow. We don’t believe, for one second, that the register is to rig an election, we don’t need to do that, we don’t have the means of doing that, we are not inclined to that, we don’t do that, we rely on our policy strength, implementation, the believe in the people”, he argued.

ClassFM