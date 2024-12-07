1 hour ago

Tensions flared at the Mantse Palace No.1 polling station in the Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on election day, leading to a violent altercation that left a male voter with a head injury.

A viral video captured the disturbing scene showing the injured man bleeding profusely while being surrounded by concerned onlookers.

Despite his injuries, the man remained visibly agitated, prompting those nearby to escort him away from the area to avoid further confrontation with his alleged aggressor.

Witnesses suggest the altercation began when an alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter accused a National Democratic Congress (NDC) official of improperly relocating the voter register to an unauthorised area where voting was not taking place.

The attempt to resolve the issue quickly escalated into a physical scuffle.

Following the incident, the NPP supporter involved in the altercation was escorted to a nearby police station for questioning.

Odododiodio, historically a hotspot for election-related violence, has once again raised concerns about security during elections. Earlier in the day, reports emerged of faint ink on ballot papers, sparking fears of vote invalidation. The Electoral Commission (EC) responded swiftly, reassuring voters that all ballots would be accurately accounted for.