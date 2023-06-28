14 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has thanked the people for voting for him to return to Parliament.

Speaking to journalists just before he was declared winner of the Tuesday, June 27 by-election, he said “I believe in the rule of law and I do things according to the law. Also, I had the support of my constituents, not just the people of Assin North alone, my NDC fraternity, and people from the other side of the aisle which is the NPP who were supporting me. They may not be able to identify themselves publicly.

“I was treated unfairly but as I said I had to abide by the court’s decision. If they didn’t believe in what I did, now they know the results.”

He added “… Again the good people of Assin North have demonstrated that they have a conscience and they believe in me.

He was declared the winner of the by-election with 17,245 of the total valid votes cast.

He beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to reclaim the seat.

His votes margin as compared to the 2020 results is over 1,300. In that election, Mr Gyakye Quayson polled 17,498 votes to beat NPP’s Abena Durowaa Mensah, who polled 14,193.

Mr Gyakye Quayson, who was declared invalidly elected in 2020 by a Supreme Court judgement, will return to take his seat in Parliament.