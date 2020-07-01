17 minutes ago

Catholic churches in the Konongo-Mampong Diocese would not make their premises available to the Electoral Commission to be used as voters’ registration centres unless conditions set out by the Diocese are met by the EC.

Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Osei-Bonsu in a statement mentioned two conditions the Commission would have to meet before their doors would be opened to EC staff.

The church is demanding a formal letter from the EC asking permission to use their facilities as well as complying strictly with protocols outlined by the government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, religious bodies should regularly clean and disinfect frequently used communal places and frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs/handles, preferably every 1-2 hours depending on the rate of utilisation.

The Konongo-Mampong Diocese in the Ashanti region is insisting the EC must commit to this and other requirements before its staff can access Catholic Church buildings for the registration exercise.

These protocols apply to Catholic schools earmarked for the exercise.

“If some of our basic schools will be used for this exercise, the same health protocols must be observed.

“If these conditions cannot be met, then we have no option but to refuse to permit the use of our facilities.”