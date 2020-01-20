53 minutes ago

The Police Service has warned members of the Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN) that no act of indiscipline and lawlessness will be tolerated during their planned demonstration on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the Ashanti region.

In a statement on security issues ahead of the demonstration, the Police have indicated that they will not compromise on any breach of guidelines and procedures agreed with the organisers during the period of the demonstration.

“The Police will ensure that acts that will undermine public peace and order as well as flouts the Public Order will not be entertained,” the statement said.

The Police cautioned against the burning of car tyres, throwing of stones, harassment of bystanders and hackers.

The IPRAN, comprising of 6 opposition political parties have joined forces to declare their resistance to the EC’s decision to compile a new register ahead of this year’s general election.

The group has resolved to stage demonstrations across the country to back their demand.

The demonstrations, termed “Yen Pene”, to wit, “We won’t agree”, started in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

After Tuesday’s action in Kumasi, a similar one will take place in Accra on January 28.

The coalition also declared that it would resort to scheduled picketing and other actions to court public support to compel the EC to drop the idea of a new register.