The Supreme Court has adjourned the highly anticipated case between the Electoral Commission and the National Democratic Congress to June 23 for judgment.

There was a heavy police presence at the Supreme Court on Thursday as the majority of Ghanaians expected a judgment today.

The NDC is challenging of the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voter’s register for the December polls.

The opposition NDC argues that a new voter’s register will deprive many Ghanaians the right to vote in the polls, a claim the EC disagrees with.

The party has argued in its suit that the EC lacks the power to go ahead with its plans because it can only “compile a register of voters only once, and thereafter revise it periodically, as may be determined by law”.

A judgment is expected in the coming days.

Source: Starr FM