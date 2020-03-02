1 hour ago

The secretariat of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) has opened the polls to allow the general public to vote for the Product of the Year category, which is the ultimate prize.

This follows a week-long Industry Tour of the beverage companies.

The Product of the Year category features beverages such as Club Beer, Alomo Bitters, Kpoo Keke, Verna Water, ABC Golden Lager Beer, Bel Active and Voltic.

The voting period which runs from March 2, till March 20, will give the public an opportunity to vote for their favourite product in the year under review.

Commenting on this, Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, organisers of the award, announced the poll;

“The Committee had a very good week visiting the various companies during the Industry Tour. This tour is one of the activities which were introduced leading up to the 2019 awards night.

“The tour will assist the committee members to properly access the information which was provided by the companies during the entry process into Ghana Beverage Awards 2019. We have now officially opened the polls to allow the public to vote for their favourite beverage product”, he stated.

Explaining the voting process, he noted that “Voting can be done either via the GBA website or by dialling *711*101# across all networks.

Last year, we witnessed a very exciting voting period with the introduction of key influencers to increase votes by some beverage companies; this year, we look forward to even stiffer competition”.

He further urged all consumers and the general public to vote massively for their preferred beverage to win.

This year’s Ghana Beverage Award (GBA) which is themed ‘Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry’ has introduced two new categories; Local Beverage Advertisement of the Year and International Liqueur of the Year.

The new categories are to acknowledge feedback from stakeholders, particularly consumers who have been instrumental in the nominations phase.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is organized by Global Media Alliance. Supporting partners are the Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG).

The award has been slated for March 27, at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.



Source: myjoyonline.com