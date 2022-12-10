3 hours ago

Voting is yet to commence in the National Democratic Congress’ Women and Youth Organisers election at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Citi News understands that the process had delayed for several hours due to a supposed injunction as well as issues raised with the voters’ register.

Gabriella Tetteh who is the Communication Officer for the NDC in the Central Region said a misunderstanding over certain names in the delegates list for the Youth Organiser position is to blame for the delay.

There were indications that one of the individuals contesting for the youth organiser position intends to put an injunction on the elections after protesting over certain names in the voter list but the leadership of the party after hours of deliberations agreed to carry out the elections after meeting with the two individuals contesting for the youth organiser position.

Speaking toin an interview on the delay, Madam Tetteh said: “One of the aspirants wants to go to court on the issue and the organisers of the elections want to ensure we have the elections today, so we are having a dialogue with them so that they can have a settlement for the elections to proceed.”

She added that “it has to do with the delegates’ list and for that, it is the Elections Directorate and the Leadership of the Party who can resolve that and that is why they are in a meeting currently to resolve it.”

And when she was asked why the Women’s Organiser election is also on hold, she said, they [the aggrieved aspirants] sort the injunction on the entire congress which is why we have to hold on with the Women’s Organiser election as well.”

The National Congress to elect the rest of the national executives for the party will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.

Youth Organiser position

The Youth Organiser race is between the incumbent, George Opare Addo and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Brogya Genfi.

Deputy Youth Organiser

For the position of Deputy Youth Organiser, there are 10 contestants.

They are Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim and Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla.

The rest are Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan and Jude Sekley.

Women Organiser

The contest for the Women Organiser position is between the incumbent, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw and a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansei.

Deputy Women Organiser

The Deputy Women Organiser position has four aspirants.

They are Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.

Source: citifmonline