3 hours ago

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has issued a firm call to West African leaders to strengthen the region’s collective framework for fighting money laundering (ML), terrorism financing (TF), and weapons proliferation—threats she described as critical to the sub-region’s security and development.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2nd Extraordinary Meeting of the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Accra, the Vice President emphasized the vital role that effective financial crime prevention plays in promoting peace and sustainable progress across West Africa.

GIABA, a specialized institution of ECOWAS and a FATF-style regional body (FSRB), assists member states in implementing global anti-financial crime standards. Its work is especially crucial in a region where illicit financial flows cost economies billions of dollars each year, often fueling corruption, organised crime, and insurgent activity.

Commending GIABA’s dedication, Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted, “Your work, often behind the scenes, is of great importance to regional security and sustainable development. This is a moment for reflection and foresight—to reimagine how our regional institutions respond to evolving threats and expand the scope of collaboration.”

She called for a resilient and forward-looking regional framework capable of responding to both traditional and emerging security risks.

“As leaders and stakeholders, our responsibility is to ensure that our regional architecture for combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and weapons proliferation remains robust, inclusive, and responsive,” she said.

Her remarks come at a time when parts of the region, particularly the Sahel, are grappling with rising insecurity. Terrorist groups in these areas often rely on complex illicit financial networks to finance operations and acquire arms, making the disruption of these funding streams a central pillar of effective counter-terrorism strategies.

A significant highlight of her speech was a call for inclusive engagement across all ECOWAS states, including those undergoing political transitions such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. These countries have been suspended from ECOWAS political bodies following military coups, but their involvement in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) initiatives remains vital.

“Even in the face of political differences, the importance of engaging all member states in our security architecture cannot be overstated,” she stressed, warning that governance gaps in politically unstable countries often become breeding grounds for illicit financial activities.

Concluding her address, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang urged unwavering unity and collaboration among West African nations. “Let this meeting serve not only as a platform for policy but also as a space for forging meaningful partnerships to build a stronger, more secure West Africa,” she said.

As a stable democracy and active ECOWAS member, Ghana continues to play a leading role in promoting regional cooperation in security, governance, and economic development. The Vice President’s remarks reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to collective action against financial crimes that threaten the region’s peace and prosperity.

The success of these efforts, she emphasized, will require strong political will, enhanced cross-border collaboration, and the full implementation of international AML/CFT standards across all ECOWAS member states.