3 hours ago

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang officially opened the 17th edition of the Pan African Historical Theatre Festival (Panafest) and Emancipation Celebration in Cape Coast, calling on Africans across the world to reclaim their history, honour their heritage, and support policies that promote dignity and equity for all.

Delivering the keynote address at the festival’s opening ceremony, the Vice President brought warm greetings from President John Dramani Mahama and extended heartfelt appreciation to the people of the Central Region for what she described as their “unwavering support” for national development and the ideals of Pan-Africanism.

The 2025 edition of Panafest marks another significant moment in Ghana’s long-standing tradition of honouring the resilience of African people, especially in the face of slavery, colonialism, and modern-day socio-economic challenges.

Since its inception in 1992, Panafest has evolved into a global platform that connects Africans on the continent with those in the diaspora, providing a space for cultural reconnection, historical reflection, and unity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Opoku-Agyemang underscored the symbolic and practical importance of the event.

“This is a time for reflection and an opportunity to reclaim our narrative and to honour the countless acts of resistance that defined our people during the horrors of slavery,” she said.

She emphasized that African identity transcends geography and includes those in the diaspora—individuals who, through centuries of displacement and migration, remain connected to the continent through heritage and historical memory.

“Being African includes all those who, through history and circumstance, now find themselves away from the continent,” she noted.

The Vice President further urged attendees and policymakers alike to listen to the stories and wisdom of the continent’s elders, who hold deep knowledge of Africa’s past and serve as custodians of cultural memory.

She also called for greater involvement of youth in national and cultural engagements, stating, “We should include even more of our young people in events such as this.”

In a speech laced with both solemn remembrance and forward-looking optimism, Professor Opoku-Agyemang reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

“No African, regardless of location, should live on the razor’s edge of life,” she said. “I am proud to be part of a government that is crafting policies to uplift the ordinary Ghanaian and build a dignified future for all.”

As part of her activities, the Vice President paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Cape Coast, at the Emintsimadze Palace.

There, she was warmly received by the paramount chief, his elders, and other traditional leaders.

She used the visit to express her personal appreciation for the Central Region’s continued support and asked for prayers as the government works to deliver on its mandate.

In his remarks, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II commended the Vice President for her dedication to public service and urged her to continue prioritizing the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

He reaffirmed the traditional council’s confidence in her leadership and applauded her efforts to promote culture, education, and national unity.

The 2025 Panafest and Emancipation celebration continues throughout the week with a series of events including traditional durbars, cultural exhibitions, academic symposiums, youth forums, and commemorative visits to historical slave sites along the Cape Coast.