2 hours ago

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has cautioned the public from engaging the services of unscrupulous persons on a supposed recruitment exercise into the Authority.

According to VRA, these fraudsters have been luring unsuspecting public to buy fake VRA application forms at the cost of GH¢300.

The Authority warned that anyone who transacts businesses with such fraudsters does so at his or her own risk.

The VRA in a statement said, “it has come to the attention of the Management of Volta River Authority (VRA) that some unscrupulous persons are reaching out to members of the public regarding a purported recruitment exercise by the VRA”.

“The management of VRA wishes to caution the general public that the Authority has no knowledge of these persons and their fraudulent activities. The general public is advised not to fall prey to such fraudsters, whether they claim to be employees of VRA or not”.

Read below VRA’s statement

Source: citifmonline