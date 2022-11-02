40 minutes ago

The Volta River Authority (VRA) says it will no longer carry out its planned spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

This is due to the fact that the circumstances that necessitated the exercise has changed.

The VRA in an earlier statement cautioned people living downstream and on the banks of the dam to be on alert as they were going to open the spill gates of the two dams following the rising levels of the water in the dams beyond its capacity.

In a statement dated October 31, 2022, the VRA said the “inflows into the Akosombo Reservoir have also subsided to normal levels and there is therefore no threat to the safety of our Dams.”

It added, “The planned spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams will not be carried out, as earlier announced. However, all persons living along the banks of the Volta River downstream of the two Dams must remain alert until the rainy season is over.”

The VRA said it will also continue to monitor the situation, work with stakeholders, and issue updates should further developments occur.

Read full statement below:

