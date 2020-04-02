1 hour ago

As the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increase steadily both in Ghana and elsewhere, corporate organisations and individuals are showing the humanity in them by donating generously towards the fight against the spread of the disease.

Many governments across the world are overwhelmed by the sheer scale of resources needed to fight the pandemic which has claimed 5 lives locally and more than 44,000 globally.

To fill the yawning gap between what governments are able to provide and what is needed, some corporate institutions and individuals are digging into their pockets to provide the needed help.

One of such organisations is electronic security systems provider, Virtual Security Africa and its sister company, Virtual InfoSec Africa, which donated GHS100,000 worth of Sanitizers to the Ghana Health Service.

The hand sanitizers were procured from local manufacturers, Kasapreko Company Limited in Accra. Sales and Marketing Manager of Virtual Security Africa, Ms Yvonne Nimoh, who presented the items, said as a good corporate citizen, the company felt obliged to contribute resources to the fight.

She said the 700 boxes of hand sanitizers was the company’s token in support of government’s tireless efforts at curbing the spread of the virus.

The Chief Executive of VSA, Mr Emmanuel Asiedu Sekyere, said the company recognized that government alone cannot shoulder the cost of fighting the pandemic.

“We made the presentation to the Ghana Health Service because as frontliners, we believe they need all the protection they can get. They can’t protect us while they and their families are exposed to fatal risks,” he said.

Mr Asiedu advised Ghanaians to observe religiously, the restrictions and guidance given to prevent further spread of the virus.

“This is a national duty for every Ghanaian. We must act responsibly because that is who we are, a responsible sensitive people determined to save our nation collectively,” he admonished.

He is convinced that procuring the sanitizers from a local manufacturer itself empowers the local business and create opportunity for growth.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to VSA for the support. Also present during the donation was the Deputy Director, Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu.

He echoed Mr Asiedu’s sentiment about the urgent need for all citizens to join the fight against the spread of the virus.

According to data from the GHS, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana now stands at 195, with five deaths and 38 recoveries. Source: peacefmonline.com