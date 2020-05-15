48 minutes ago

Dr. Jacob Mahama, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 with health personnel within the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

As a result, the Management of the Hospital has closed down the Antenatal Care Unit, Child Welfare Clinic, and the Ear Nose and Throat Unit.

The three units have therefore been disinfected and other protocols activated to contain the infection.

Dr. Mahama told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the health personnel had been quarantined undergoing treatment.

Dr. Joseph Tambil, Medical Director of the Hospital said mass testing had begun to ensure early detection or otherwise among other staff members.

In another development, the Effia Nkwanta Regional hospital has opened a new ultra-modern central pharmacy to serve the health care needs of patients in the hospital and prescription from other health care institutions.

The 24-hour central pharmacy was made possible through the generous contribution of Tobinco pharmaceutical.

The Regional figure of recorded cases of the virus now stands at 61.

Source: Peace FM