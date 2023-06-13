41 minutes ago

A young man in his early 30s is currently in the grips of the Mpohor District Police Command for butchering his wife to death after threatening to divorce him.

The incident happened at Wiredukrom, a community near Wassa Manso in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

The suspect, whose name has been given as Atta Sani, is said to have committed the crime shortly after a misunderstanding with his wife.

A family member who narrated the incident to Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show team indicated that the deceased, Maame Ama, 25, had left her matrimonial home after she made complaints that her husband has been abusing her.

Kwaku Adams adds that she had been living with another person in the same community for some days now after her husband subjected her to another abuse.

“My sister was tired of the marriage because there have been problems lately where the man fights her on every little issue. She has informed us of her intention to leave the marriage and we have been working towards it. She has since left her matrimonial home and was enjoying her peace of mind in the house of another woman in the same community. Her husband went for her in the guise of discussing an important issue with her and committed the crime,” he indicated.

He adds that his late sister innocently followed the suspect to his house in the company of their two-year-old child.

“She followed him with their two-year-old son to their room thinking they were going to discuss something important but he ended up butchering her to death. Neighbours say they heard the two quarreling in the room only for them to later realize that he has butchered her. He left the two-year-old child beside the lifeless body of the mother and bolted,” he added.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue whilst the suspect is currently assisting the police in investigations.

The two have three children with the eldest being eight years whilst the youngest is two years.