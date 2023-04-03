1 hour ago

Leader of a notorious gang who has allegedly been terrorizing illegal miners within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region has been gunned down by unknown assailants.

Assembly member of Benso Electoral area Justin Afful confirmed this to the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Monday morning.

According to him, the deceased, Agye Nyame Sulemana, A.K.A Sulley, was returning with his gang from their usual ‘operation’ when he was shot together with other members of the cartel.

The Assemblyman explains that the modus operandi of this group is that they move from one galamsey site to the other armed with pistols, knives, cudgel, and other weapons robbing illegal miners of their gold and money.

“He has a gang and they have been terrorizing residents in my electoral area. They mostly block roads and rob innocent people of their valuables. They come with guns, knives, and other ammunition. They came for one of such operations last Thursday evening and were returning with their booty when a bullet from an unknown location hit some of the members,” the Assembly member indicated.

Reports indicate the gang leader, whose gunshot wounds were severe, was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Other gang members with minor injuries were also sent for treatment.

The Assembly member further explained that a tip-off to the Ghana Police led to the arrest of the two other members of the gang who were also receiving treatment at the facility.

They are currently in the custody of the Tarkwa Police Command.

According to the Assembly member, the gang mostly targets miners.

“Whenever the miners in my area are on break, these armed robbers will come around with their ammunition, threaten them and take all their gold and money. Anyone who refuses to comply would then be attacked. We still don’t know the person who shot them,” he indicated.

The wife of Agye Nyame Sulemana has since refuted reports that her husband is an armed robber.

According to Maame Rejoice, she has still not set eyes on the body of her late husband though she has heard of reports of his death.