3 hours ago

Seven persons have sustained injuries in a machete fight after an attempt by a gentleman to snatch someone’s girlfriend during a wake keeping at Wassa Hemanso in the Western Region.

The fight involved youth of Twifo Abodom and their counterpart from Wassa Hemanso in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

A strong argument is said to have ensued between the two youth groups when the Twifo Abodom Youths attended a vigil (wake keeping) at Wassa Hemanso

During the event where some had taken to the dancing floor to dance, some Wassa Hemanso Youth from nowhere slapped a boy from Twifo Abodom who was dancing with his girlfriend.

So, the victim went back to Twifo Abodom in the Central Region after the attack on him to report the incident to the Youth in his town who were angry by what they heard.

So on Sunday April, 2, 2023 the Youth numbering about twenty, also laid ambush on the Youth of Wassa Hemanso which resulted in a fight involving the use of machete, sticks and stones.

Youth from both sides fell casualties with soume sustaining serious wounds and were rushed to the Twifu Ateiku Health Centre for treatment.

The Twifo Atti-Morkwa District police command has intervened and restored peace between the two communities and has commenced investigation.