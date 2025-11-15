1 hour ago

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced plans to scale up public sensitisation efforts for chiefs and residents in Wa, amid growing concerns over serious encroachment around the Wa Airport—an issue officials warn could trigger a major aviation disaster if not urgently addressed.

Eric Nartey Yeboah, Manager of the Wa Airport, sounded the alarm during a visit by the leader of the Yirimambo Advocacy Group, Atawulahi Kanmintayie Ibrahim, who sought firsthand information on the escalating situation.

According to Yeboah, widespread illegal construction and unsafe human activity around the airport have reached “an alarming level,” creating immediate hazards for aircraft, passengers, aircrews, and nearby communities.

He explained that the airport’s western side—once the primary landing direction—has already become unusable due to obstructions from private buildings, communication masts, tree plantations, and other developments.

The eastern corridor, now the only viable landing path, is also being threatened by ongoing illegal construction activities. Yeboah revealed that authorities recently demolished one such dangerous structure to avert what could have become a national aviation tragedy.

He also raised concerns about the growing number of zinc-roofed structures near the airport. The reflective surfaces, he noted, can temporarily blind pilots during approach, increasing the risk of runway overshoot.

“This is not just a concern; this is a grave aviation safety threat,” he emphasised, adding that every flight into Wa currently carries heightened risks due to the compromised airspace.

Yeboah urged residents to stop putting up buildings around the airport and assured that GACL will embark on extensive community outreach to educate the public on the severe risks associated with encroachment.

The GACL reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of the airport and ensuring the safety of all air operations within the Upper West Region.