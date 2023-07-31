5 hours ago

Members of the Wa High Court jury in the Upper West Region say they are continuing their sit-down strike until the government addresses their concerns.

The jurors, last Thursday declared an indefinite strike over their unpaid sitting and attendance allowances which they said have been in arrears for close to two years.

A spokesperson for the aggrieved jurors, Suleman Hakim in a Citi News interview says they will not return to the court until all their concerns are addressed.

He disclosed that the judicial service is currently on a legal break, but they will not be returning to render their service when the service resumes.

“The High Court is on legal vacation, and it will resume somewhere in August and our position is that we will stop attending the court when it resumes.”

The aggrieved jurors at a media encounter in Wa last week to announce their decision complained that they have been working for close to two years without pay, adding that several appeals to the government to release the allowances went unsuccessful.

Source: citifmonline