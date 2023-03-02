4 hours ago

The Ministry of Interior says three missing private security guards are yet to be identified following recent killings in Wa in the Upper West Region.

About 10 private security men were killed by unknown assailants in Wa last year which led to the arrest of 27 suspects in connection with the incidents.

Providing an update on the floor of Parliament on the current state of investigations into the serial killings, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery said efforts are underway to arrest the other perpetrators of the heinous act.

Giving a breakdown of the progress of investigations so far, Mr. Dery said, “following the disappearance of five-night security guards who were kidnapped by assailants in different locations and subsequently murdered within the Wa Municipality, a special investigation led to the arrest of 27 suspects, and out of the number arrested, 8 suspects have been discharged on the Attorney General’s advice, 15 suspects are on court bail awaiting the Attorney General’s report.”

He also added that “the police are yet to identify and locate three other missing security guards. The three were reported missing between September and October 2022 and no arrest has been made in respect of the three missing guards. The police have intensified education campaigns in the area to sensitize the residents concerning serial killings and kidnappers.”

“Police intelligence is also working around the clock for clues that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators,” he further disclosed.

