2 hours ago

The family of the middle-aged man who was shot and killed by the police last Wednesday [March 8] in Wa has backed down on their 24-hour ultimatum to the police to provide answers for the killing and exoneration of the deceased on the accusation of armed robbery.

The decision follows an intervention by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, appealing to the family to remain calm to allow for thorough investigations into the killing.

Abubakar Shahid, the deceased was killed by the police anti-robbery taskforce over his alleged involvement with a robbery gang that has been operating within Wa and its environs.

Some residents of Dondoli, the community of the deceased besieged the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council over the murder and demanded the body of the deceased and issued an ultimatum to the police to provide them with answers leading to the killing.

The family, at a press conference on Monday [March 13], threatened to take legal action should the police fail to apologize to them for killing and tagging Abubakar Shahid as a robber.

A spokesperson for the family, Mohammed Tamim, in a Citi News interview said they have decided to remain calm, trusting that investigations will exonerate their late brother.

Source: citifmonline