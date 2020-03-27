32 minutes ago

The Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, is said to have announced that a case of coronavirus has been confirmed in regional capital Wa.

The patient is a 42-year-old Ghanaian who visited UK, Spain and returned to Ghana through Egypt.

“…[He] returned to Ghana eight days ago through Egypt and travelled from Accra to Wa through public transport and has been confirmed COVID-19 positive. This is the first case of a suspect [in the Upper West Region] whose samples were taken for test and the result is that the patient is a COVID-19 patient.

“I entreat all and sundry that the precautionary measures that have been prescribed to all of us must be adhered to. We need to continue to wash our hands regularly and where necessary, we should apply hand sanitizers…” citinewsroom. quotes the minister to have told the media on Friday, March 27, 2020.

It is unclear whether the said patient is part of the four additional cases announced by the Ghana Health Service earlier today.

According to figures from the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded a total of 136 cases. Majority of Ghana's 136 confirmed cases, GHS says, are Ghanaians who returned home from affected countries and were under mandatory quarantine.

Citinewsroom