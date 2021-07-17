The GFA Disciplinary Committee has declared Wa Suntaa winners of their Matchday 25 Division One League match against Nsoatreman FC which was played at the Wa Stadium.
Click here for the decision: DECISION - DOL - PROTEST - WA SUNTAA VS NSOATREMAN
