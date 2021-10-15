49 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak's opponents Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco have arrived in Accra ahead of their CAF Champions League clash on Sunday.

The Moroccan club arrived at the Kotoko international airport late Friday night to prepare for the first leg of second round preliminary stage contest.

They are expected to hold their training on Saturday afternoon as CAF regulations demand.

The Phobians are playing as hosts to WAC for the first time in any competition.

But the Moroccans, who are two times Champions of the continent's top flight club contest, have some familiarity with the Ghanaian terrain, following previous clashes with clubs like Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea.

They won the 2002 CAF Cup Winners Cup in kumasi after defeating Kotoko on the away goal rule.

They are the 2017 CAF Champions League winners, a feat they first achieved in 1992.

Hearts Coach Samuel Boadu has admitted it is going to be a tough game but says his boys will have to finish the job in Accra to make the second leg a mere formality.

The Phobians last month knocked out CI Kamsar of Guinea by 2-0 in a one-off game played at the Accra sports stadium.

WAC stands between them and the Money Zone, a stage they last reached in 2006.