6 hours ago

Opponents of Hearts of Oak WAC of Morocco have revealed that they will be without the services of some key players in their first leg against Hearts.

Head coach of the club Walid Regragui has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating in Morocco whiles assistant and and physical trainer have also been infected with the viral disease.

The trio did not travel with the team who are landed in Accra-Ghana on Friday night to prepare for Sunday's crunch fixture.

Other casualties include Reda Jaadi but Moroccan internationals Ayoub Amloud, Simon Msoufa, and Moayad Al-Lafi have been called up.

Official statement on injuries of Wydad players:

Our player Reda Al-Jaadi has suffered a severe ankle-level sprain, an injury that requires a rest of between six and eight weeks and our player Reda Al-Jaadi will conduct a set of accurate ankle-level checks.

Our player Sufyan Karkash has been twisted at ankle level that will require an absence from the fields for between three and four weeks.

Our defender Sheikh Kumara suffered a nose-level injury that won't stop him from training or playing matches.

With my sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the stars of the nation's valley.