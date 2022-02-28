1 hour ago

The results of candidates who sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

This was announced in a statement by the exam management body released today, Monday, February 28, 2022.

“The council will dispatch the results to the schools through the Metropolitan/ Municipal/District Directors of Education. Meanwhile, the council has hosted the results online and candidates who desire, may access their results online at the Council’s website. www.waecgh.com, “the release mentioned.

Out of the results released, 138 candidates had their subject results cancelled for the offense of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

46 candidates had their entire results cancelled for the offense of either sending mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation.

148 candidates have their subject results withheld while and the entire results of 109 candidates have been put on hold pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.

In the meantime, the scripts of candidates from 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.

According to WAEC, the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

“The Council is cautioning all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated”, WAEC further announced.

2021 BECE Statistics

A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females entered the examination.

Among the registered candidates, 61 had visual impairment and 321 were identified with hearing impairment.

In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

The total entry figure was 7.61./0 higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707.

In all 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres.

Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28%) were absent.