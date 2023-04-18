2 hours ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Ghana, has released the timetable for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Per the release, the exams will begin on Monday, August 7, 2023, and end on Friday, August 11.

The candidates will begin their exams with Religious and Moral Education and English Language on the said date.

According to WAEC, both papers “2 & 1 for each subject are to be taken in one sitting without break.

“Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from what is on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed,” the release noted.

Also, the Council has said extra time will be given to candidates with visual and hearing impairment.

