4 hours ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, said the results have been posted online hence candidates who so desire may access their results at www.waecgh.org.

The Council has said 4,878 candidates who failed to return learning support materials made available to them cannot access their results online.

Their results according to WAEC has been blocked and should contact their schools.

The Council further revealed that, the subject results of 3,647 candidates have been cancelled for the offence of “bringing foreign materials into the examination hall.

Also, the entire results of 839 candidates have also be cancelled for possession of mobile

phones in the examination halls.

The subject results of 4,280 candidates and the entire results of 1,005 have been withheld for various suspected offences

“Yet still, some subject results of candidates from 235 schools have been withheld for

collusion and the use of artificial intelligence generated answers. These cases are still under investigation. The withheld results of these candidates may be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of investigations,” the statement noted.

Below is the full statement: