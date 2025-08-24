4 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 23, 2025, WAEC confirmed that official copies of the results for school candidates will be sent to their schools through their Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

However, candidates may also check their results online by visiting www.waecgh.org. To do this, they must first purchase a PIN to access the portal.

Step-by-step guide to check your 2025 BECE results:



Visit WAEC’s official website: www.waecgh.org

Click on the Results section.

Select Results Checker from the menu.

From the list of examinations, choose BECE SCHOOL/PRIVATE.

Enter your Index Number, Examination Year (2025), and the PIN.

Click Submit to view and print your results.

WAEC has urged candidates to disregard fraudsters claiming they can alter results, stressing that its results are secure and verifiable only through the official website.