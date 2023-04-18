2 hours ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Ghana, has released the timetable for candidates who will be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year, 2023.

WAEC in a statement said the first papers will be written on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Subjects to be written on August 7 include: Religious and Moral Education 2 (Essay), Religious and Moral Education 1 (Objective), English Language 2 (Essay), English Language I (Objective).

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the candidates will write Integrated Science 2 (Essay), Integrated Science 1 (Objective), Ghanaian Language and Culture 2 (Essay).

WAEC explained that both Papers “(2 & 1 for each subject are to be taken at one sitting without break. Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from what is on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed”.

WAEC indicated that extra time will be given to candidates with visual and hearing impairment.

Source: citifmonline