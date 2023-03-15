3 hours ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is sending a stern warning to senior high schools that are charging unapproved registration fees for the yet-to-be conducted 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council says it has taken notice of some schools that are promising better grades at exorbitant fees.

Addressing the press, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe says the Council has noted with concern some schools charging more than the GH¢381 approved registration fees.

“We wish to inform our public that the approved registration fee for entry in seven or eight subjects is GH¢381.24. This fee is exclusive of the fees for practicals and oral tests which range between GH¢14.50 and GH¢19.50 per practical test. So if the Council is charging this figure, and you get some schools charging above GH¢6,000 then we all know what their intentions are.”

She also cautioned the public against the fabrication and falsification of continuous assessment of candidates.

The 2023 WASSCE will be conducted between 31st July and 21st September for eligible candidates.

Source: citifmonline