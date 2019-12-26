1 hour ago

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) have announced University lecturer and coach Dr. Prosper Nettey Ogum as their new coach.

He takes over the club's first team for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which starts this weekend.

An official statement from the Club on Boxing Day read: ''#WAFAcademy-We present to you our new head coach for the First Team. [Dr.] Prosper Narteh Ogum takes charge for the upcoming season. We wish him all the best.''

Dr. Prosper Nettey was previously appointed as coach of Karela United but left his role a few months later after disagreements with the management of the club.

He has vast experience on the local scene having worked with Ebusua Dwarfs in 2016 as their coach in the Ghana Premier League.

The new gaffer is a lecturer at University of Cape Coast's Department Of Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER).

The Phd holder holds a CAF license A and has an impressive record of churning out results from young players with some exciting captivating football and rightly fits the bill at WAFA.

He also was in charge of Elmina Sharks when they qualified from the second division to division one in 2013

