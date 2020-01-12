51 minutes ago

Elmina Sharks struggles continues as they fail to record their first home victory at the Ndoum sports stadium in the Ghana Premier League match day three against Sogakope side Wafa.

The fearsome Sharks could not swallow Wafa at the Ndoum sports stadium as both teams settled for a goales draw.Elmina Sharks after failing to to secure the 3 point again Karela Utd last weekend were poised to beat Wafa. Sharks started the game on a brighter note with maximum possession coming close to getting the first goal with a chance from Benjamin Boateng but misses the goal post.

Suraj Ibrahim who missed the teams first home game against Karela Utd due to suspension was given the nod to start at the right back as Coach Yaw Acheampong making some changes in his starting line up.

Rafeal Ocloo,Benjamin Tweneboah and Emmanuel Addington combined beautifully on various occasions but still lacked the accuracy to put Sharks ahead.

The second half continued with high momentum from both side same as the first half with both teams coming close to scoring. Wafa had the best of chances in the game but they were not efficient enough to bang in the goals.

The game ended goalless after 90minutes with pressure piling of Head coach Yaw Achempong as Elmina Sharks are yet to win a game in the Ghana premier league this season.

Sharks stricker Rafeal Ocloo who opened his goal scoring account last week came close to scoring but was denied by Wafa Gaolkeeper Ferdinard.

Elmina sharks skipper Benjamin Tweneboah won the Nasco most valuable player of the day award for the second time in a roll.

The draw leaves Elmina sharks 14th on the league table with two points.Sharks next opponent is Inter Allies at the Accra sports stadium.