1 hour ago

WAFA SC has officially notified the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of their decision to withdraw from the Access Bank Division One League.

The club cited a change in policy direction as the main reason, expressing their commitment to fully focus on developing young football talents through their academy system in the Volta Region of Ghana.

In response to the withdrawal, the Executive Council of GFA will exercise its authority under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes to find a suitable replacement for WAFA in the Access Bank Division One League, Zone 2, based on established precedents.

All stakeholders and clubs participating in the Division One League Zone 2 are urged to take note of WAFA SC's withdrawal from the competition.