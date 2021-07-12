1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will be crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, July 17, 2021 after their Match day 34 tie against WAFA at Sogakope.

The Phobians won their 21st Premier League title on Sunday following a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports stadium. Asante Kotoko’s defeat to Bechem United ended the title race with Hearts winning the 2020/21 season with a game to spare.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Elmina Sharks at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Sunday while Legon Cities clash with Eleven Wonders in Accra.

Meanwhile, Prizes for the League winner and runners up are as follows:

League winner - GHC 250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Cedis)

40 gold medals

1st Runner up - GHC 150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Cedis)

40 silver medals

2nd Runner up - GHC 80,000 (Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis)

40 Bronze medals