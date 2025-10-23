1 hour ago

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says his team is fully prepared and mentally sharp ahead of their 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt on Thursday, October 23, at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

The 2024 WAFCON bronze medalists opened camp in Morocco earlier this week to fine-tune preparations for their first competitive match since finishing third in Morocco.

“It’s great to be back with the girls… we came together as a really strong group,” Bjorkegren told GhanaFA.org.

“We’re looking forward to playing another two games here. We have really good energy.”

Despite having just three days of training, the Swedish tactician emphasized no excuses, praising the team’s unity, work ethic, and ability to bounce back under pressure.

“Even if we are struggling a little bit in the game, we always come back… that shows we have a great fighting spirit.”

The Black Queens are set to take on The Cleopatras of Egypt on Thursday, October 23 at the Canal Authority Stadium in Suez, Egypt before honouring the second leg on home grounds at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 26.

With WAFCON 2026 qualification on the line, the Black Queens are aiming to build on their 2024 momentum, combining experience and emerging talent to outclass Egypt and secure a return to the continental stage.