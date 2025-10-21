2 hours ago

The Black Queens of Ghana held their first training session in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday evening, as preparations intensified for their 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt.

Led by Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team, 18 players participated in the session, which focused on light recovery drills, ball work, and tactical exercises to help the squad acclimatize to local conditions.

“The energy and concentration were good. Everyone understands the importance of this match,” Björkegren said after the session.

Tactical Focus



Light recovery to manage travel fatigue



Ball circulation and positional play



Tactical shape and weather adaptation

The remaining players are expected to join camp within hours, completing the squad ahead of the final training session on Wednesday.

The Black Queens of Ghana will face The Cleopatras of Egypt in the first leg of the qualifier on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium, before returning to Accra for the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.

With a place at WAFCON 2026 on the line, the Black Queens are aiming to assert dominance away from home before sealing qualification in front of their fans in Accra.