1 hour ago

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC booked a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU-B CAF Champions League qualifiers currently underway in Ivory Coast.

It was their final group game against Athleta FC which they won by a solitary goal in Ivory coast.

The only goal of the game was scored by Mavis Owusu who headed home what proved to be a winner for her side.

Ampem Darkoa started the game on the front foot but wasted some good chances as they struggled to break down the resolute backline of Athleta.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended goalless but things changed in the second half as the Ghana champions took the lead.

In the 72nd minute, a Constance Agyeman corner kick was headed home by Mavis Owusu for the only goal of the game.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC are now through to the semifinals and will be playing African Sports d’ Abidjan.