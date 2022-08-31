1 hour ago

Ghana Women's Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC on Wednesday afternoon defeated Africa Sports D’Abidjan 6-5 on penalties in the semi finals of the Wafu Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The double winners have now booked their place in the finals of the competition after finishing the game with ten women.

Ampem Darkoa had to do it the hardway as they had to play for more than 50 minutes with ten women when Ophilia Amponsah was shown a straight red card.

The Ivorian side were quick off the block as they opened he scores after a corner kick in just the second minute of the game.

In the 9th minute Africa Sports hit the crossbar with a free kick and the Ghanaian side saw a long range shot from Achiaa also hit the crossbar.

Gladys Amfobea restored parity for Ampem Darkoa on the hour mark before six minutes later Ophilia Amponsah was shown her marching orders.

There was no goals as they headed for thirty minutes of extra time before going into he penalty shoot outs.

Goalkeeper Safiatu was the heroine as she saved the sixth penalty from African Sports to hand her team a place in the finals.