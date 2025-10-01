3 hours ago

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says his side will be ready to go “boot for boot” when they face hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship on Saturday in Yamoussoukro.

Ghana sealed their place in the final — and next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — with a commanding 2–0 semifinal win over Nigeria, marking their first continental qualification in eight years.

The final will be a rematch of the group-stage clash, which Ghana lost 3–1 to the Ivorians. But Ogum insists the Starlets will be a different proposition this time:

“It will be a different Ghana. Our structure, mentality, and character will be different,” he said.

“They defeated us in the group stage, so we know what to do.”

Ogum emphasized the need for mental resilience and tactical re-strategizing:

“We will prepare ourselves in terms of our mentality and character. Tactically, we also have to re-strategize to make sure that we meet them boot for boot.”

With momentum on their side and redemption in sight, Ghana’s U-17s will aim to lift the WAFU B title and head to Morocco next year as regional champions.