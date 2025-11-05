3 hours ago

Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson has unveiled a 20-member squad for the upcoming WAFU B U20 Girls’ Cup, scheduled to run from November 7 to 12, 2025, in Benin.

The team will be led by Dreamz Ladies trio — Sarah Nyarko, Ivy Owusu Osei, and Precious Asante — alongside Black Queens-capped forward Mary Amponsah, bringing senior-level experience to the youthful setup.

Key Call-Ups



Dreamz Ladies: Sarah Nyarko, Ivy Owusu Osei, Precious Asante



Ampem Darkoa Ladies: Aishetu Awinimi, Diana Amoako, Linda Owusu Ansah



Jonina Ladies: Agnes Yeboah — scored twice on Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League opening weekend



Hasaacas Ladies: Rubby Osei

Coach Sampson's squad list is provided below:

Tournament Format & Participants



Format: All-play-all round-robin



Dates: November 7–12, 2025



Host: Benin



Teams: Ghana, Nigeria, Benin



Note: Niger has withdrawn

The Black Princesses are defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in Kumasi in 2023, and will be aiming to retain their crown with a blend of domestic form and international pedigree.