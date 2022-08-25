2 hours ago

There was nothing to separate Ghana Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and their counterparts from Nigeria Bayelsa Queens Football Club in the second group game of the WAFU-B CAF Champions League qualifier.

The game ended 0-0 as both sides failed to score in an entertaining game of football on Wednesday, August 24.

It was an entertaining game that pitted two group leaders against each other but it failed to produce any goals as it. ended goalless.

Going into the game Bayelsa Queens had won their first game 5-0 after defeating Athleta FC while Ampem Darkoa also won against USFA 3-0.

Both sides canceled each other out in a tense game as the Nigerians failed to score whiles the Ghana champions also could not find the back of the net.

Grace Acheampong was voted the Most Valuable Player in the encounter.

In the other group game, Burkina Faso’s USFA defeated Athleta Football Club with a 5-1 scoreline.

Wednesday’s results mean Bayelsa Queens and Ampem Darkoa Ladies move to four points each while USFA now have three points.

Ampem Darkoa ladies will face Athleta FC in their last group game on Sunday, August 27.