5 hours ago

The West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) has issued a goodwill message to the five African representatives at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

In a letter to the five countries, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku mentioned that the entire continent is behind them and also wished them all the best in the global showpiece which kicks of Sunday, November 2022.

The team include Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana, Morocco and Cameroon.

